Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $261.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

