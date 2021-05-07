Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 3,263 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

