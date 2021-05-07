Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIPX opened at $21.19 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

