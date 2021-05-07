Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,408.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 234,958 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after buying an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

