Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,198 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3,970.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $218.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.91.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

