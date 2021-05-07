Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.71. 120,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,681,960. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

