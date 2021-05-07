Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,243. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

