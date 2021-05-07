Piper Sandler Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,600.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

SHOP traded up $24.85 on Tuesday, hitting $1,115.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,151.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 12-month low of $685.00 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.86, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 14.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 95.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

