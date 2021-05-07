Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

SYY stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,219.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. Sysco has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $85.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

