Piper Sandler Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.57.

NVST traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,137. Envista has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -355.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,723.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 388.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Envista by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $247,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

