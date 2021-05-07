Piper Sandler Weighs in on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

REGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,169,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,774,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after buying an additional 178,889 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

