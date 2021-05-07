Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.21.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,151.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

