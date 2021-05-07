Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) rose 8.3% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 36,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,798,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

