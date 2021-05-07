Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

About Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

