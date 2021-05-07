PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

