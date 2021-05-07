PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.270-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,836. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.