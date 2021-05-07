Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.81. 4,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,499. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,023 shares of company stock worth $19,438,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

