POPCHAIN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $440.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $523,019.65 and approximately $440.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

