Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.62

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.62 and last traded at $77.54, with a volume of 3212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,639 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 3,729.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth about $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,381,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

