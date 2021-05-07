Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $522.87

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 522.87 ($6.83) and traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.36). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 18,254 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £87.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 588.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

