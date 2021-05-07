PPL’s (PPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

PPL (NYSE:PPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

