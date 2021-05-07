PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.31 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 187,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,747. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Get PRA Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.