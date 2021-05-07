Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PRLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.65. 1,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,955. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,493 shares of company stock worth $1,542,386 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.