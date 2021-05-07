Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINC. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

