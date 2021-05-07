Pretium Resources Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:PVG opened at C$13.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.27. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.53 and a 52-week high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.34 million.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

