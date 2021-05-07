Pretium Resources Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 6,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Grand Central Investment Group raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 38,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 220,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

