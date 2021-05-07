Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PVG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.16.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.50 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.