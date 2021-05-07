Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) PT Lowered to $16.00

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.74% from the company’s previous close.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.16.

NYSE:PVG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 70,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 90.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 529,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 106,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

