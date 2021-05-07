Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 575,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,212. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.