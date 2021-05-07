Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,825 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 37,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

