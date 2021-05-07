Private Advisor Group LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

