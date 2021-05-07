Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

RYH stock opened at $282.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.92 and a fifty-two week high of $286.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.64.

