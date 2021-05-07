Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 23,511 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nokia by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Nokia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

