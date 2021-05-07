Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.55 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,943.54 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

