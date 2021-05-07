Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.77. 56,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $97.15 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

