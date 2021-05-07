ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

PRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

