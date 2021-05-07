Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 466 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $448.58 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.66 and a 200-day moving average of $438.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

