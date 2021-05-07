Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,337.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,201.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,929.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

