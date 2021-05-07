Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.330-0.410 EPS.

PGNY opened at $52.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,864 shares of company stock worth $19,407,244. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

