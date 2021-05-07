Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,724. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $93.28 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

