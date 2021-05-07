Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $67.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

