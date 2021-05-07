Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Shares of PSA opened at $275.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.00. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,979,990,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

