Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.