Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Head to Head Survey

Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) and Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Puregold Price Club and Dillard’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puregold Price Club 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dillard’s 1 3 0 0 1.75

Dillard’s has a consensus target price of $67.25, indicating a potential downside of 36.25%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Puregold Price Club.

Profitability

This table compares Puregold Price Club and Dillard’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puregold Price Club N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s -1.51% -4.82% -2.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Dillard’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puregold Price Club and Dillard’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puregold Price Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.37 $111.08 million $4.17 25.30

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Puregold Price Club.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile

Puregold Price Club, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name. The company's stores offer canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical and medical goods, etc. It sells its products to retail consumers; and resellers, small to medium sized sari-sari stores, canteens, restaurants, bakeries, and convenience and drug stores, as well as small to medium sized businesses. The company operates 434 total stores, including 229 hypermarkets, 102 supermarkets, 29 extra, 19 minimart, 18 S&R warehouse clubs, and 38 S&R-QSRs. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Manila, the Philippines. Puregold Price Club, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosco Capital, Inc.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

