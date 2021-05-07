Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $870,489.34 and approximately $113.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002494 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00086551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.23 or 0.00786899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00102124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.15 or 0.08867415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

