Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Issued By Desjardins

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cominar REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$166.16 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

