Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

VNOM stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

