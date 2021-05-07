Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCPH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of DCPH opened at $34.54 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

