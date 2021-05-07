Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lumen Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.69. 106,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,685,393. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

