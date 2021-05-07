Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 225.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

